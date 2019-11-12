THE REPORT

When whistleblowers whisper about official misdeeds in far-off outposts, a driven investigator braves threats and intimidation to uncover the truth about CIA interrogation techniques in the "war on terror."

The Report

is a white-hot thriller, based on real events, exposing one of the most explosive scandals of our time.

A TRUTHTELLER'S PASSION

“Dan Jones, Sen. Feinstein and the Intelligence Committee... were trying to tell the story of how a country predicated on occupying the moral high ground gave it up so quickly.” — producer Steven Soderbergh
Real-life investigator Daniel Jones labored for six years to uncover the truth about “enhanced interrogation” as applied to terror suspects after 9/11. Writer-director Scott Z. Burns knew it was a shocking story Americans needed to hear. Now, thanks to the gripping, astonishing

The Report

, we can.

BENING AS FEINSTEIN

“Annette connected with the senator’s integrity and her desire to do the right thing while navigating the rules of the Senate and her political survival. You feel her conflict.” — writer-director Scott Z. Burns
To an already glittering array of acclaimed, intense performances, Annette Bening adds a stunning portrayal of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the Intelligence Committee head with an unyielding commitment to Americans’ right to know the actions our government takes in our name — however brutal.

A THRILLING ENSEMBLE

“We ended up with a very deep bench of actors because people really care about accountability. The Report is a story about the importance of oversight, and it feels especially important right now.” — producer Jennifer Fox
Distinguished, award-winning stars lined up for roles large and small in Scott Z. Burns’ examination of America’s interrogation methods in the wake of 9/11, and the efforts of tireless investigators to reveal the moral and legal corners that were cut in the name of patriotism.

THE REPORT
TRAILER

