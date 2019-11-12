THE REPORT
When whistleblowers whisper about official misdeeds in far-off outposts, a driven investigator braves threats and intimidation to uncover the truth about CIA interrogation techniques in the "war on terror."The Report
is a white-hot thriller, based on real events, exposing one of the most explosive scandals of our time.
Real-life investigator Daniel Jones labored for six years to uncover the truth about “enhanced interrogation” as applied to terror suspects after 9/11. Writer-director Scott Z. Burns knew it was a shocking story Americans needed to hear. Now, thanks to the gripping, astonishingThe Report
, we can.
To an already glittering array of acclaimed, intense performances, Annette Bening adds a stunning portrayal of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the Intelligence Committee head with an unyielding commitment to Americans’ right to know the actions our government takes in our name — however brutal.
Distinguished, award-winning stars lined up for roles large and small in Scott Z. Burns’ examination of America’s interrogation methods in the wake of 9/11, and the efforts of tireless investigators to reveal the moral and legal corners that were cut in the name of patriotism.