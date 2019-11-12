THE AERONAUTS

Two intrepid early balloonists dare to soar higher than any human ever has. They advance the cause of science and find personal fulfillment until, without warning, the elements turn their ascent into a desperate fight for survival.

The Aeronauts

is a one-of-a-kind, unforgettable cinematic adventure.

FELICITY JONES SOARS

“Felicity has fragility and vulnerability to her. Then on the other hand, she has immense strength. When you put them together, the results were incredible.” — director Tom Harper
00:00
--:--

Academy Award nominee Felicity Jones has proved to be at home in every film genre, from period dramas to action adventures. All of her skills come into play in

The Aeronauts

, as daring balloon pilot Amelia Wren battles 19th century social norms on the ground — and the merciless elements aloft.

THE CRAFT FLIES HIGH

“Tom Harper’s intent from the beginning was that the experience of the film be one that put the audience inside the basket of the balloon.” — producer Todd Lieberman
00:00
--:--

A dream team of artists and technicians pool their talents to re-create Victorian England in fascinating detail. Then they take the action aloft to bring cinema audiences the thrill of moving across the sky at a heart-stopping height of 30,000 feet.

THE AERONAUTS
TRAILER

For your consideration
00:00
--:--