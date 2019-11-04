The Recovery Issue
Prominent entertainment figures offer insights on navigating a sober life in Hollywood

Paying It Forward
Many in recovery find that helping those struggling with addiction is part of the healing process.

Out in the Open
Jamie Lee Curtis talks about recovery and crossing the line from anonymity into public disclosure of her 10-year battle with addiction.

Where to Find Help
Numerous entertainment industry organizations offer assistance for battling alcohol and drug addiction.

Moment of Clarity
‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ executive producer Andy Lassner inspires others to seek help by speaking out about his addiction.

Dry, Not High
Sober tours equipped with recovery coaches and 12-step meetings are mitigating the risk of relapse for music artists.

Getting Humble
The path to recovery means accepting that you are no longer in charge of your life.

TV Takes on Addiction
Fixing self-destructive habits may not be as instantly compelling as indulging them, but some shows devote the time to recovery.

Open Door Policy
Music manager Jeff Jampol is always ready to help addicts, no questions asked.

Salvation or Swindle?
Underregulated rehab facilities invite mountains of abuse, particularly in California.

Brave Hearts
Brad Lamm, Breathe Life Healing Centers founder, offers his movie picks that capture the trials and triumphs of addiction and recovery.

No Going Back
Prolific actor Danny Trejo talks about how helping a fellow recovering addict put him on the road to Hollywood.

The Science of Addiction
Researchers have gained a better understanding of the keys to long-term recovery.

