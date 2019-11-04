The Recovery Issue

The Recovery IssueProminent entertainment figures offer insights on navigating a sober life in Hollywood Paying It ForwardMany in recovery find that helping those struggling with addiction is part of the healing process. Out in the OpenJamie Lee Curtis talks about recovery and crossing the line from anonymity into public disclosure of her 10-year battle with addiction. Where to Find HelpNumerous entertainment industry organizations offer assistance for battling alcohol and drug addiction. Moment of Clarity‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ executive producer Andy Lassner inspires others to seek help by speaking out about his addiction. Dry, Not HighSober tours equipped with recovery coaches and 12-step meetings are mitigating the risk of relapse for music artists. Getting HumbleThe path to recovery means accepting that you are no longer in charge of your life. TV Takes on AddictionFixing self-destructive habits may not be as instantly compelling as indulging them, but some shows devote the time to recovery. Open Door PolicyMusic manager Jeff Jampol is always ready to help addicts, no questions asked. Salvation or Swindle?Underregulated rehab facilities invite mountains of abuse, particularly in California. Brave HeartsBrad Lamm, Breathe Life Healing Centers founder, offers his movie picks that capture the trials and triumphs of addiction and recovery. No Going BackProlific actor Danny Trejo talks about how helping a fellow recovering addict put him on the road to Hollywood. The Science of AddictionResearchers have gained a better understanding of the keys to long-term recovery. Paying It ForwardMany in recovery find that helping those struggling with addiction is part of the healing process. Out in the OpenJamie Lee Curtis talks about recovery and crossing the line from anonymity into public disclosure of her 10-year battle with addiction. Where to Find HelpNumerous entertainment industry organizations offer assistance for battling alcohol and drug addiction. Moment of Clarity‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ executive producer Andy Lassner inspires others to seek help by speaking out about his addiction. Dry, Not HighSober tours equipped with recovery coaches and 12-step meetings are mitigating the risk of relapse for music artists. Getting HumbleThe path to recovery means accepting that you are no longer in charge of your life. TV Takes on AddictionFixing self-destructive habits may not be as instantly compelling as indulging them, but some shows devote the time to recovery. Open Door PolicyMusic manager Jeff Jampol is always ready to help addicts, no questions asked. Salvation or Swindle?Underregulated rehab facilities invite mountains of abuse, particularly in California. Brave HeartsBrad Lamm, founder of Breathe Life Healing Centers, offers his film picks that capture the trials and triumphs of addiction and recovery. No Going BackProlific actor Danny Trejo talks about how helping a fellow recovering addict put him on the road to Hollywood. The Science of AddictionResearchers have gained a better understanding of the keys to long-term recovery.