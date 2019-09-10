The Climate Crisis
Hollywood is stepping up to fight environmental destruction through storytelling and activism – but is it enough?
“Warming No. 6,” by Tim Bower
Illustrations by Stephane Manel
“Tipping Point,” by Craig Cutler
“My gut is telling me there’s an awareness of the problem that is increasing. More and more people around the world, particularly younger people going into political power, are seeing a picture that our current leadership is refusing to see. That’s why I’m hopeful about the future.”
Robert Redford
Actor-director-producer, activist and Sundance Institute founder
Flying, Driving and Buying
“Tomorrow,” by Mark Weaver
Here are a few suggestions for how to lower your carbon footprint, starting with one of the hardest ones.
By Michael Zelniker
“Smouldering Reel Study No. 72,” by The Voorhes
“(Trump) is pouring kerosene on the problem instead of grabbing a hose or even admitting the house is one fire.”
Bill Weir
Chief climate correspondent, CNN
Before the Floods
Illustrations by Jason Lee based on maps provided by Climate Central
Sea level rise could have a significant impact on the cities where much of film and television is made
By Daniel Holloway
“Tribute to Ice No. 79,” by Jamie Chung
For Gen Z, It’s Already Zero Hour
Younger voters, who face the consequences of inaction, are backing bold initiatives like the Green New Deal
By Gene Maddaus
“The Burden,” by Cleon Peterson
“A huge way we can be impactful in this world is not using our voices to tell people what to do, but using our platforms to connect people on the ground with our audiences.”
Shailene Woodley
Actor
‘Vote the Environment’
Edward Norton talks about how to be an effective activist: "We’ve got to get these nihilists out of the way and in the rearview mirror of history."
By Pat Saperstein
“Exile,” by Cleon Peterson
“All the little things we do, recycling, are obviously important but there isn’t anything that one person can do until policy changes. If the governments don’t do anything, the world will end. No joke.”
Cara Delevingne
Actor
Hot Topic
Hollywood Struggles to Strike the Right Note of Climate Urgency
By Elaine Low
The Climate Crisis Needs Movie Marketing-Style Muscle
"I’ve lived inside the climate-communications conundrum for 20 years, working with scientists, academics and activists to find ways to convince Americans that something they couldn’t see or feel was nevertheless a looming catastrophe worth upending their lives to fight."
By Marshall Herskovitz
“Home” by Harry Campbell
“If it’s a Tesla or a Prius driving to McDonald’s, you’re not helping."
Suzy Amis Cameron
Activist; co-founder, Verdient Foods
For Screen Gems’ “The Possession of Hannah Grace,” starring Shay Mitchell and Nick Thune, production designers built sets with reusable Emagispace blocks.
‘Evil’ Does Good
The set of CBS’s “Evil” is a fully “green” production, working with sustainability consulting firm Earth Angel to assess the production’s waste levels and ultimately lower its carbon footprint.
By Elaine Low