How Camila Cabello broke free from Fifth Harmony — and out of her shell — to make it on her own terms

day in the Hollywood Hills, Camila Cabello takes a deep breath as a breeze wafts from her pool into the living room. At 22, Cabello is one of the most successful artists of her generation, affording her the ability to purchase a tasteful Spanish starter home, and she’s typically as upbeat and bubbly as her Latin-flavored pop hits. But this afternoon, news headlines are weighing on her. Specifically, President Trump’s racist taunting of four congresswomen — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley — telling them to “go back to where you came from.” Wearing a shirt emblazoned with the word “Change,” Cabello slumps over on her couch. “I’m shocked,” she says, one ab crunch away from fetal position. “It’s tragic. I can’t believe he’d say something so disgusting.”

It’s worth noting that three of the representatives are American-born and one a naturalized citizen, and none had to immigrate to the U.S. illegally — like Cabello’s family did upon escaping Cuba in 2002. “That could have been me,” she says matter-of-factly. “That’s also what I was thinking as I was looking at the images of kids being held against their will. I was, like, there is literally no difference between these people and my mom.”

It’s easy to see why Cabello’s passion for the issue hits close to home. She and her mom, Sinuhe, entered the country in 2002, arriving in Florida on the heels of an immigration controversy involving the debated return of 7-year-old Cuban-born Elián González to his birth country. While waiting for Cabello’s father, Alejandro, to join them in Miami, they scraped by on her mother’s modest income. (She’s an architect by trade but found herself working in retail.)

Cabello didn’t speak any English when she enrolled in elementary school. Still, she wowed her teacher with her unflappable confidence. As Sinuhe recalls, “The teacher came to me and said, ‘She’s not gonna have any problem.’”



“As a songwriter, i grew a lot. it's a million times better than my first album.” — Camila Cabello

