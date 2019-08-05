Cam ILA Cab ello never be the same

How Camila Cabello broke free from Fifth Harmony — and out of her shell — to make it on her own terms Story by Shirley Halperin / Photographs by Heather Hazzan

day in the Hollywood Hills, Camila Cabello takes a deep breath as a breeze wafts from her pool into the living room. At 22, Cabello is one of the most successful artists of her generation, affording her the ability to purchase a tasteful Spanish starter home, and she’s typically as upbeat and bubbly as her Latin-flavored pop hits. But this afternoon, news headlines are weighing on her. Specifically, President Trump’s racist taunting of four congresswomen — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley — telling them to “go back to where you came from.” Wearing a shirt emblazoned with the word “Change,” Cabello slumps over on her couch. “I’m shocked,” she says, one ab crunch away from fetal position. “It’s tragic. I can’t believe he’d say something so disgusting.” It’s worth noting that three of the representatives are American-born and one a naturalized citizen, and none had to immigrate to the U.S. illegally — like Cabello’s family did upon escaping Cuba in 2003. “That could have been me,” she says matter-of-factly. “That’s also what I was thinking as I was looking at the images of kids being held against their will. I was, like, there is literally no difference between these people and my mom.” It’s easy to see why Cabello’s passion for the issue hits close to home. She and her mom, Sinuhe, entered the country in 2003, arriving in Florida on the heels of an immigration controversy involving the debated return of 7-year-old Cuban-born Elián González to his birth country. While waiting for Cabello’s father, Alejandro, to join them in Miami, they scraped by on her mother’s modest income. (She’s an architect by trade but found herself working in retail.) Cabello didn’t speak any English when she enrolled in elementary school. Still, she wowed her teacher with her unflappable confidence. As Sinuhe recalls, “The teacher came to me and said, ‘She’s not gonna have any problem.’”

Cole Sprouse was ready to leave Hollywood until ‘Riverdale’ brought him back to acting Story by Ramin Setoodeh / Photographs by Heather Hazzan

don’t thrive in Hollywood past puberty. Cole Sprouse opted out on his own terms. The 2005 hit Disney Channel sitcom “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” turned Cole and his twin brother, Dylan, into the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen of their generation. But after the series and its spinoff wrapped, Cole was ready for something new. In 2011, Sprouse enrolled as a freshman at NYU. Over the next four years, he regained his anonymity, took photography classes, majored in archaeology and landed an entry-level job at a small laboratory in Brooklyn. “I was bagging artifacts,” says Sprouse, who is now 27. “And I got a call from my manager, who begged me to come back and audition for pilot season.” Sprouse made a deal. “If I don’t book anything, then I’m not going to do this anymore,” he recalls telling his manager. “And I gave her my word that if I did book something, I’d see it through. I booked ‘Riverdale,’ and it ended up tugging me back.” Sprouse tells this story between cigarette breaks while sitting on the “Riverdale” set in Vancouver. The show, a fantastical teen soap based on “Archie Comics,” became an instant hit for The CW Network when it debuted in the winter of 2017. Sprouse’s role as the sardonic narrator Jughead — traditionally seen with his trademark crown-shaped beanie — has allowed him to reinvent himself as an actor in his 20s. This year, he starred in his first grown-up film, “Five Feet Apart,” as a man with cystic fibrosis who falls in love with a patient down the hall. The drama, distributed by CBS Films in March, became a sleeper hit, grossing almost $46 million at the domestic box office. “It’s very difficult to make the jump from Disney child star to serious leading man in Hollywood,” says Justin Baldoni, the director of “Five Feet Apart.” Sprouse spent the first 18 years of his life acting, guided by other people’s decisions. “My mother and father divorced at a young age,” he says. “I never knew them to be together. Our mother was really the main fuel for us to pursue acting. We booked a diaper commercial, and that got the ball rolling.” One of his earliest professional memories is from the ABC sitcom “Grace Under Fire,” where he shared the role of the family’s infant son with his brother. “Oh, we were exploiting child labor laws,” Sprouse says with a smirk. READ THE FULL PROFILE AT VARIETY.COM “i booked ‘riverdale,’ and it

Stephan James is on his way to the A-list with sublime turns in ‘Homecoming’ and ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ Story by Matt Donnelly / Photographs by Heather Hazzan