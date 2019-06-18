Hannah Gadsby, Netflix’s latest star comedian, is ready to take on the patriarchy
By Caroline Framke
Rising star Mj Rodriguez has become the face and voice of a new trans generation
By Caroline Framke
‘Billions’ star Asia Kate Dillon is encouraged by the new understanding for non-binary identity
By Matt Donnelly
Jim Parsons who recently signed off ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ is ready to produce more stories that matter to him
By Daniel D’Addario
How Billy Eichner is changing Hollywood
By Brent Lang
Don Lemon has seen his star rise on CNN by telling viewers exactly what he thinks about the president
By Daniel D’Addario
For LGBTQ creatives, it’s the best of times. Yet real change requires Hollywood’s gatekeepers to open more doors
By Ramin Setoodeh & Elizabeth Wagmeister
Living Truthfully
How I learned to let go of my shame and embrace being HIV-positive
By Marc Malkin
Making History
Janet Mock Gets Seat at a Far Bigger Table with Netflix Deal
By Matt Donnelly