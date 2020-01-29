Many filmmakers express public concern for the international underclass. Every year a few films touch on it, if indirectly. Several of this year’s Academy Award nominees, in multiple categories, do so. “Parasite,” however, confronts the issue of inequality head-on. Even its culinary details — the wealthy matriarch adding sirloin to her ramen dish because plain chajang noodles are déclassé — carry an economic subtext.

Much of the affection for “Parasite” surely stems from the way it combines its trenchant social commentary with bravura filmmaking and sheerly exuberant entertainment. One never knows what’s going to happen next, once patriarch Kim Ki Taek — played by Asian acting icon Song Kang Ho — installs himself, his wife and their children as essential hired help who push the boundaries of service to the Parks to outrageous extremes. Never before has “make yourself at home” taken on such a sinister interpretation.

That affection is reflected in a cascade of critics circles naming “Parasite” the year’s best — more than any other 2019 film. The film is #1 rated for the year on Rotten Toma­­toes, Metacritic and Letterboxed (ahead of “The Irishman,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and other Best Picture contenders). It walked off with the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Film and the ACE Eddie Award for Best Edited Drama, and it’s the first non-­English-speaking film to win Best Ensemble, the Screen Actors Guild’s highest award.

One could spot affinities with some of the Motion Picture Academy’s past Best Picture winners: the moody evocation of the inner city it shares with “The Shape of Water”; its narrative twists, as delightful as those in “The Sting”; and the cheeky photographic and editing touches that conjure up “Tom Jones,” an earlier honoree from across the seas. Still, when all is said and done, Bong’s masterwork is, like any great film, sui generis: original unto itself, less a readily recognizable descendant than a likely future role model.

Having made history as South Korea’s most prominent cinematic export ever, “Parasite” offers Academy members a chance to make history themselves, recognizing a film in a “foreign language” as best of 2019. In a time of fragile international alliances and surges of nativism, acknowledging a non-native film as the year’s best would send a signal of fellowship across the globe, to resonate wherever movie lovers are to be found. It would validate a celebrated line from an Academy Award-winning film of a dozen years ago: “A great artist can come from anywhere.” And it would recognize that cinema itself is a universal language, foreign nowhere.

Even more important, recognition for “Parasite” would signify that concerns over unequal resources and unbalanced opportunities are genuinely felt by those at the highest levels of the world’s most influential film community.

Then again, no one needs an elaborate rationale to acknowledge “Parasite.” Just recall what it’s like to watch the movie in a theater: the shrieks of laughter, the shudders of dread, the dazed yet delighted faces in the lobby afterward and the feverish post-screening conversations about fate, income inequality, tenuous Wi-Fi connections and the proper recipe for ram-don.

“Parasite” is a one-of-a-kind, record-breaking smash. Maybe it’s time to make that official.