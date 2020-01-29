“The thing you really enjoy as an actor while working with Director Bong is you can see your face in a way that you never expected to.”

Lee Jung Eun

ACTOR

“Parasite”

Best Picture buzz enveloped “Parasite” after its unanimous Palme d’Or win at Cannes, but Bong Joon Ho’s social-class commentary was the underdog at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. There’s always a worry that great foreign-language performances will get lost in translation, but not only did the movie win Best Acting Ensemble, SAG’s top prize, the audience showed its appreciation for the cast with a two-minute standing ovation. It’s an acknowledgment of the elevated performances that make “Parasite” sizzle. “In this film, all 10 characters are equally important,” Bong says.

Lee Sun Kyun, called “The Voice” in Korea and cast as wealthy Mr. Park for what Bong calls his “multifaceted charm,” agrees: “The various roles and positions fit together like a puzzle.” Or maybe a film version of Jenga. Each of the 10 characters supports and balances the others: When one makes a move, another bears the weight.

With no lead talent, hero or villain, Bong drew from a swath of Korean cinema’s most well respected and adored faces, starting with his frequent collaborator Song Kang Ho, who is something of an icon. “He’s a great actor who really needs no explanation in Korea or Asia,” the director says, adding that Song was excited to step back from his usual leading everyman position to “focus on the harmony of the characters.”

Song may have stepped back from being a leading man, but he still demonstrated leader­ship. Park So Dam, who plays conniving daughter Kim Ki Jung and is a winner of several breakthrough actress awards in her own right, says, “[Song] always acted in unexpected ways, so our reactions would be spontaneous and different.”

The Kim family had an additional complexity: Their characters play characters. Each is recommended to the Parks with traits they must then pretend to possess. Whenever the Kims are out of sight of the Parks, the characters relax back into their true skin.

“The only way for us actors to set the tone and breathe in the exact air with such tone is with help from the production designer. The gestures or behaviors of our four family members changed through production designer Lee Ha Jun,” says Choi Woo Shik, who plays Kim Ki Woo.

Bong flipped type­casting for the crucial part of Mrs. Park with Cho Yeo Jeong, who had been famous for bombshell roles. “When I read the screenplay, I was surprised,” says Cho. But Bong enjoys asking his actors to stretch, and they enjoy the challenge. Lee Jung Eun, who plays housekeeper Gook Moon Gwang, says, “The thing you really enjoy as an actor while working with Director Bong is you can see your face in a way that you never expected to and act something that you’ve never expected to play. To see the ‘new’ me is truly delightful.”