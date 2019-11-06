INSPIRED

“Just Mercy” tells the powerful story of Bryan Stevenson and his struggle to bring justice and human rights to the most vulnerable people in American society. The film follows Stevenson, a young public interest lawyer, as he takes on the case of Walter McMillian, a man wrongly convicted of murder and sent to death row. Michael B. Jordan produces and stars as Stevenson alongside Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson. Director Destin Daniel Cretton and the team behind “Just Mercy”, inspired by Stevenson’s true story of courage and hope, raised their work to new heights.

