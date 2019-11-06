INSPIRED
BY A HERO
“Just Mercy” tells the powerful story of Bryan Stevenson and his struggle to bring justice and human rights to the most vulnerable people in American society. The film follows Stevenson, a young public interest lawyer, as he takes on the case of Walter McMillian, a man wrongly convicted of murder and sent to death row. Michael B. Jordan produces and stars as Stevenson alongside Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson. Director Destin Daniel Cretton and the team behind “Just Mercy”, inspired by Stevenson’s true story of courage and hope, raised their work to new heights.
All photos courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
EPisode 1: “Legacy of Hope”
What is Just Mercy? What drove Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson to board the project? Why does it speak to all of us? The cast and director reveal why this film inspires while it entertains.
Episode 2: “A Hero in the Flesh”
The filmmakers of Just Mercy on how they were moved by the accomplishments of Bryan Stevenson and the Equal Justice Initiative — and how Michael B. Jordan’s subtle performance captured Stevenson’s essence.
Episode 3: “Storytelling Through Craft”
How director Destin Daniel Cretton and his team approached Just Mercy with focused restraint, using subtle sets, camera work and music to enhance the story and performances, never distracting from them.
episode 4: “The Cast: Weaving The Story”
Just Mercy’s gifted ensemble humanized condemned prisoners and found the bonds that bind all of us together. In their own words, they reveal how their passion for the story helped make it moving for everyone.