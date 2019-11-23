THEY TOOK THE AMERICAN DREAM FOR A RIDE.



When Carroll Shelby is invited to design a race car for Ford to win Le Mans and beat the invincible Ferrari team, he’s enticed by the challenge. The desire to reach for the impossible is at the heart of Ford v Ferrari, but Shelby has his work cut out for him. He must persuade Ken Miles, a talented driver with a difficult reputation, to come aboard. Then, there’s convincing the execs to let him run the operation as he sees it, while working within the marketing team’s objectives. Director James Mangold and stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale recognize a parallel between trying to make the perfect car and trying to make the perfect film.

