DRIVEN
TO DREAM

THEY TOOK THE AMERICAN DREAM FOR A RIDE.

When Carroll Shelby is invited to design a race car for Ford to win Le Mans and beat the invincible Ferrari team, he’s enticed by the challenge. The desire to reach for the impossible is at the heart of Ford v Ferrari, but Shelby has his work cut out for him. He must persuade Ken Miles, a talented driver with a difficult reputation, to come aboard. Then, there’s convincing the execs to let him run the operation as he sees it, while working within the marketing team’s objectives. Director James Mangold and stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale recognize a parallel between trying to make the perfect car and trying to make the perfect film.

Ford v Ferrari

is all about the friendship between Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles and their effort to achieve something that’s been unachieved.

EPISODE 1:

BUILDING A FRIENDSHIP

The relationship between Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles is a complicated mix of appreciation and exasperation. They have entirely different ways of handling people, managing business ... almost everything except building and racing cars. But in the garage and on the track, they discover they’re at their best when working together. Over time, as they pursue their seemingly impossible goal of beating the world’s most storied racing team, Ferrari, at the world’s most prestigious race, Le Mans, their friendship grows into mutual respect and trust.
“The movie is about characters striving for excellence, pushing against the onset of corporate market-tested group-think.”
- James Mangold

EPISODE 2:

BALANCING ARTISTRY AND COMMERCE

James Mangold was hooked on the Ford v Ferrari script at the moment Lee Iacocca audaciously pitches Henry Ford II to invest in a world-class race car. The ambitious Ford marketing executive predicts winning high-profile races will make Ford an exciting brand and spike auto sales — that they’ll be selling emotion as much as cars. But once maverick visionaries Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles are hired to design that car, Ford’s “suits” try to rein them and pressure them to compromise the car. As director James Mangold explains, their struggle to beat Ferrari was also a fight to minimize corporate input on their dream project, a battle filmmakers know well.
“There is such a thing as reaching perfection.”
- James Mangold

EPISODE 3:

PURSUING PERFECTION

Race car drivers and designers Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles were visionaries, dreamers and performance legends. They imagined a kind of perfection in their work, and in themselves, that few are ever able to achieve. It’s an ambition shared by many in the film industry. In Ford v Ferrari, the teammates must contend with the Ford Motor Co.’s insistence that achievement be sacrificed for marketability. That story of driven dreamers at odds with corporate masters reveals a familiar tension between the two sides’ motivations, goals and agendas.
“The challenge of re-creating the Le Mans track was one of the great puzzles.”
- James Mangold

EPISODE 4:

ACHIEVING THE IMPOSSIBLE

Throughout Ford v Ferrari, the characters struggle to fit the size of their ambition into real world constraints. In creating the environment for those ideals to come to fruition for the characters, director James Mangold and production designer Francois Audouy found themselves with a similar dilemma: how to re-create Le Mans when the French raceway no longer resembled its 1966 appearance. Like the characters, he was driven to find a feasible way to make the impossible a reality, one that takes viewers unknowingly around the country in every circuit of the LeMans course.
