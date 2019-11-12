HONEY BOY

Child actor-turned-movie star Shia LaBeouf wound up with a PTSD diagnosis and a need to understand how it all went down. Using the avatar “Otis Lort” and playing his own haunted dad, LaBeouf and filmmaker Alma Har’el have crafted

Honey Boy

, a modern classic of abuse, reflection and recovery.

SHIA'S HOMECOMING

“When you sit down with Shia, he is so raw, honest and human. He acknowledges his faults and challenges, and this is as authentic an account of success and failure as I have ever seen.” — producer Brian Kavanaugh-Jones
As

Honey Boy’s

screenwriter and a principal actor, Shia LaBeouf unflinchingly considered his troubled past and his dad, a felon and ex-rodeo clown. LaBeouf’s firsthand knowledge of recovery helped him to dramatize the process by which self-expression can lead to forgiveness — and to love.

ALMA'S MASTERPIECE

“Alma has a gift for finding the truth with her work, using her poetic language to get behind the mask of perception.” — producer Christopher Leggett
Director Alma Har’el possesses a keen eye for behavior and environment, and a strong command of the tools of narrative.

Honey Boy

draws on all of her strengths to bring a moving portrait of recovery from childhood trauma to the screen.

HONEY BOY
TRAILER

