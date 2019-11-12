HONEY BOY
Child actor-turned-movie star Shia LaBeouf wound up with a PTSD diagnosis and a need to understand how it all went down. Using the avatar “Otis Lort” and playing his own haunted dad, LaBeouf and filmmaker Alma Har’el have craftedHoney Boy
, a modern classic of abuse, reflection and recovery.
AsHoney Boy’s
screenwriter and a principal actor, Shia LaBeouf unflinchingly considered his troubled past and his dad, a felon and ex-rodeo clown. LaBeouf’s firsthand knowledge of recovery helped him to dramatize the process by which self-expression can lead to forgiveness — and to love.
Director Alma Har’el possesses a keen eye for behavior and environment, and a strong command of the tools of narrative.Honey Boy
draws on all of her strengths to bring a moving portrait of recovery from childhood trauma to the screen.