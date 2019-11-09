Jennifer Aniston plays a serious-minded journalist in “The Morning Show.” Photo courtesy of Apple.
Holding a Mirror up to the Nature of Television
Production designer John Paino collaborates with veteran director Mimi Leder to create a show within a show for ‘The Morning Show.’ By James Linhardt
“The Morning Show,” the new dramatic series from Apple TV+, presented an unusual logistical and design challenge.
“Our show is a show about the filming of a show,” says production designer John Paino. “We’re creating a whole new talk show and the studio around it, which includes dressing rooms, the green room, and the control room — which was functional. The broadcast cameras that we have shooting the show-within-the-show actually had to feed into our control room, and all of that had to work with frame rates and everything for our film group. And it had to look absolutely real.”
But Paino was fortunate to have director Mimi Leder, an industry veteran who directed films like “Deep Impact” and “The Peacemaker” and won an Emmy for her work on “ER,” to help navigate those waters. Through their collaboration, they created a convincing backdrop for the dramatic machinations of the hard-charging lead characters played by Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, enhancing the story’s emotions through the details that surround the performers.
“I first worked with Mimi on ‘The Leftovers,’” Paino says, “and have found her to be a generous collaborator with a great visual eye, always open to suggestions. I start with my mood boards that establish tone and atmosphere; she reviews them and we expand on what she responds to. She comes at it from what her mind’s eye wants to see, and I make sure it’s there.”
According to Leder, any conversation about design begins with character. “In the director/production designer relationship,” she says, “we talk about the characters, we talk about the color palettes, we talk about the reality of the sets.”
Leder and Paino began by visiting the sets of “Good Morning America” and “The Today Show,” noting the placement of the shows’ control rooms; sightlines; colors; and even shapes. “John and I wanted to make sure that from every angle on the set we could see monitors, that we could see the life of what goes on in a morning show.”
Leder also wanted the backstage and newsroom settings to feel connected. “John designed it so that we could walk actors off the ‘Morning Show’ stage into the control room and around the hallways into their offices — to just give it a really kinetic feeling. It’s a very organic set that allowed us to move around a lot, with steadicam or handheld camera.”
To get the details right, Paino decided to dig into the backstory of this fictional show, treating it like a character with hidden motivations. “I asked the writers to come up with a history of ‘The Morning Show.’” Paino went even further, creating graphics and ephemeral media to flesh out the story. “We wanted the show to be magical in a sense, but also real.”
The ‘Morning Show’ set wasn’t the only location that merited its own mood board. “John created a mood board for each set,” Leder says, “and I created a mood board for the cinematography, the look of the show. We all wanted it to look bright and beautiful when the anchors are on stage, when they’re reaching through the camera, speaking to America. And then for the characters’ homes, I wanted the lighting to have a more edgy, more complex feeling.”
The characters’ homes offer different types of sanctuary from the frantic environment of the newsroom. Steve Carell’s disgraced lead anchor, who is fired in the first episode after being accused of sexual impropriety, retreats to a vast, antiseptic Connecticut mansion. His knock-down, drag-out fight with a flatscreen TV speaks volumes about his state of disarray.
Paino says that the team wanted Jennifer Aniston’s co-lead-anchor’s high-rise apartment to be “like a fortress of solitude off the West Side Highway. It’s very luxe but also has all these homey touches and antiques from her traveling the world as a journalist. Her surroundings show the sense of seriousness she brings to the profession.”
der adds that “Jen was very involved in the look of her apartment. She was very hands-on in terms of things she wanted around her. When you’re building a character, you’re building a house. And so the two were very much in concert with each other.”
To fill out Aniston’s character’s office bookshelves, they made up several titles for books that her character had written, and posted a clipping on the wall of a New York Times bestseller list to suggest the pride she takes in her success.
“All those little bits, they’re there in the background, for the actors, and for the camera. All of that creates the atmosphere and helps the actors and gives you a sense of their characters,” Paino says.
For Reese Witherspoon’s character, a journalist from a Southern TV station who is invited to “The Morning Show” after a news segment goes viral, the decor of her Manhattan hotel rooms tells a kind of a parallel story.
“When Reese first comes to NYC, I wanted to make sure her character arc was affected by the contrast of the two hotel room sets we built that she is put up in,” Paino says. “The first is pedestrian and disappointing, reflecting the uncertainty of this opportunity and that this is just another disappointment. After she’s hired, she is put up in a suite that is ravishing and seductive, like a bright and alluring jewel to lure her into her new position and get her to stay.”
For Leder, Paino’s ability to listen and suss out detail makes him an effective collaborator — not just with the director, but with the entire crew.
“Everything you do when you create a show is interconnected,” she says. “You set a color palette — in the case of ‘The Morning Show,’ it’s mostly blue and yellow. You create a tone, and that tone follows to cinematography, to costume design. It’s one big beautiful palette.”
New episodes of “The Morning Show” post every Friday on AppleTV+.