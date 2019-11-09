Holding a Mirror up to the Nature of Television

Production designer John Paino collaborates with veteran director Mimi Leder to create a show within a show for ‘The Morning Show.’ By James Linhardt

Reese Witherspoon portrays a local reporter who gets her big break from a viral video. Photo courtesy of Apple.

“The Morning Show,” the new dramatic series from Apple TV+, presented an unusual logistical and design challenge.

“Our show is a show about the filming of a show,” says production designer John Paino. “We’re creating a whole new talk show and the studio around it, which includes dressing rooms, the green room, and the control room — which was functional. The broadcast cameras that we have shooting the show-within-the-show actually had to feed into our control room, and all of that had to work with frame rates and everything for our film group. And it had to look absolutely real.”

But Paino was fortunate to have director Mimi Leder, an industry veteran who directed films like “Deep Impact” and “The Peacemaker” and won an Emmy for her work on “ER,” to help navigate those waters. Through their collaboration, they created a convincing backdrop for the dramatic machinations of the hard-charging lead characters played by Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, enhancing the story’s emotions through the details that surround the performers.

“I first worked with Mimi on ‘The Leftovers,’” Paino says, “and have found her to be a generous collaborator with a great visual eye, always open to suggestions. I start with my mood boards that establish tone and atmosphere; she reviews them and we expand on what she responds to. She comes at it from what her mind’s eye wants to see, and I make sure it’s there.”

According to Leder, any conversation about design begins with character. “In the director/production designer relationship,” she says, “we talk about the characters, we talk about the color palettes, we talk about the reality of the sets.”

0 / 0 Title title titleCaption caption caption caption caption caption caption caption caption caption caption caption caption Title title titleCaption caption caption caption caption caption caption caption caption caption caption caption caption Reese Witherspoon portrays a local reporter who gets her big break from a viral video. Photo courtesy of Apple. “It was just a joy to watch Jennifer Aniston work, watch Steve Carell work. Because they carry with them this love the audience has for them for years and years. It was fascinating watching how adaptable Jennifer was. I have so much respect for her. When I walk into a room and see her giving her all to this character and being very vulnerable — it’s this very famous newscaster but you never get to see what her real life is like. She’s pulling back that curtain and showing people a little bit of personal stuff. It’s great to play with people who are really good at what they do.”

Reese Witherspoon

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER AND STAR

“THE MORNING SHOW”

Leder and Paino began by visiting the sets of “Good Morning America” and “The Today Show,” noting the placement of the shows’ control rooms; sightlines; colors; and even shapes. “John and I wanted to make sure that from every angle on the set we could see monitors, that we could see the life of what goes on in a morning show.”

Leder also wanted the backstage and newsroom settings to feel connected. “John designed it so that we could walk actors off the ‘Morning Show’ stage into the control room and around the hallways into their offices — to just give it a really kinetic feeling. It’s a very organic set that allowed us to move around a lot, with steadicam or handheld camera.”

To get the details right, Paino decided to dig into the backstory of this fictional show, treating it like a character with hidden motivations. “I asked the writers to come up with a history of ‘The Morning Show.’” Paino went even further, creating graphics and ephemeral media to flesh out the story. “We wanted the show to be magical in a sense, but also real.”

The ‘Morning Show’ set wasn’t the only location that merited its own mood board. “John created a mood board for each set,” Leder says, “and I created a mood board for the cinematography, the look of the show. We all wanted it to look bright and beautiful when the anchors are on stage, when they’re reaching through the camera, speaking to America. And then for the characters’ homes, I wanted the lighting to have a more edgy, more complex feeling.”