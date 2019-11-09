When an Actor Shocks Like a Lightning Bolt

Douglas Aibel went against type in his search for the cast of M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller ‘Servant.’ By Tara McNamara

Casting director Douglas Aibel’s relationships with actors are something of a treasure chest. He stores them until just the right moment, when they can shine the brightest.

For the AppleTV+ series “Servant,” he realized his gem was Lauren Ambrose, whom he discovered 29 years ago. Many know Ambrose as sullen teen Claire on “Six Feet Under,” or from her Tony-nominated performance as Eliza Doolittle in “My Fair Lady.”

“[Aibel] put me in my first play, which was the first job I ever had as an actor,” Ambrose says about her 1990 stint in “Soulful Scream of a Chosen Son” at New York’s Vineyard Theater, where Aibel has been artistic director for the last three decades.

Aibel remembers her from those days: “She was this precocious, wide-eyed, gifted 12-year-old,” he says. “I’ve been waiting to find the right project to work on with her again.” Ambrose was appearing in “My Fair Lady” in New York when Aibel called her for “Servant.” “It was exciting to go in and see him,” she says.

Aibel says. “It was really a kick when this worked out on ‘Servant’ — to see her as an adult with all that humor and spirit and passion she exhibited early on intact.”

“Servant” director M. Night Shyamalan said at a panel discussion in New York: “When I saw Lauren Ambrose’s audition, it was like a lightning bolt.

"It was mostly four actors trapped in this one beautifully designed set. And that really created this intensity. It feels like the roof is going to blow off. It felt like working on a great film in terms of the attention to detail. Everything is considered and fortunately Apple and Night made the time and the space for all of the creative people to do their work, to do their artistry and it was really very unlike any TV set I've ever been on."

Lauren Ambrose

STAR

"SERVANT"

In this psychological thriller, horror and humor creep from the weirdness of the situation. Ambrose plays Dorothy Turner, a new mother who is unable to accept the sudden death of her baby, and replaces it with a “reborn doll,” a doll that has been sculpted into a simulacrum of her lost baby.

Dorothy truly sees the realistic toy as her living son, even hiring an au pair to care for it. “This character was an ambitious type A, who basically refuses to fail at anything. And then, she has this ultimate failure and has this terrible tragedy happen,” Ambrose says. “How she deals with grief is bananas.” Toby Kebbell, who plays her husband, adds, “My character’s point of view is: ‘I’ve lost my child. I could not bear to lose my wife also.’ That’s the predicament he’s faced with.”

To surround Ambrose’s delusional Dorothy, Aibel and his casting partner Stephanie Holbrook turned up more unexpected choices: frequent tough guy Kebbell as the concerned, exasperated husband; Harry Potter sidekick Rupert Grint as Dorothy’s brother, who believes she needs to be institutionalized; and “Game of Thrones’” Nell Tiger Free as the religious babysitter who treats the doll with dutiful love and attention — even when no one else is around.

When it comes to selecting actors, Aibel says Shyamalan cast his first television series with “imagination, spirit and surprise” to deliver a twist on par with his films. “He was hoping to find actors who could be utterly real and extremely sensitive, but who could also bring out the humanity, the brio, and the eccentricity of the show.”

“Servant” premieres Nov. 28 on AppleTV+.