Blind Heroes Get the Focus They Deserve

Associate producer Joe Strechay helped bring blindness to the world of ‘See.’ By Stephanie Prange

Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss in “See.” Photo courtesy of Apple.

How to teach sighted actors to act like they can’t see — like they are really blind: that was the task of blind consultant and producer Joe Strechay on “See,” Apple TV+’s drama about a world in which a virus long ago deprived all humans of sight.

In the story, vision is thought by many to be a myth, considered magical by some and evil by others. Thus, the birth of a pair of sighted twins brings both danger and the promise of a new era.

Strechay, who became legally blind at the age of 19, has had stints as a consultant on “Marvel’s Daredevil” and “The OA.” He draws on his personal experiences navigating the world and on years spent receiving training and helping the sight-impaired navigate the world.

“I met with the actors initially to talk about blindness, to talk about blindness and the misconceptions around it,” he says. “We want to make sure this show is a positive portrayal of blindness.”

“We talked a lot about how to represent the blind community in the sense that they would feel at home and that you were a true representation of that community,” says actress Sylvia Hoeks, who portrays Queen Kane, a ruler who considers those with the power to see heretics and strives to hunt them down.

Strechay explains that he taught the company “There are things that people think a person who’s blind or low vision might do, and it might not be.” For example, blind or sight-impaired people don’t really go around feeling others’ faces.

Hoeks says, “The face-mapping is something he feels you only see in series or films about blindness. They don’t really do that a lot and he wanted to take away the cliché.”

0 / 0 Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss in “See.” Photo courtesy of Apple. “As someone who’s not blind, when we started this, we were forced to listen.

Showrunner

"See"

Showrunner

“See”

Strechay also taught the company how to navigate using their other senses.

Hoeks says, “We started with putting a sleeping mask over our eyes and just listening to the space around us, using different senses in our body that took up information. So, what you hear, what you feel. When something approaches you, do you feel that they’re coming closer as far as temperature on your body?

“I really took to the sense of feeling a temperature change.… I think Alfre Woodard [who plays Paris, a village mystic who guides the sighted twins] had it with taste and smell. Different people had different senses that would give them more information.”

Strechay notes that small things would add authenticity to the performances. For example, Strechay told Jason Momoa, who plays Baba Voss, a chieftain who adopts the twins: “There are times when you’d want to pull [your] hood back, even though it’s raining and it’s cold out — because our ears are our friends.

“[But] there are times when you don’t need to have your hood down, when you’re not concentrating as much or using echolocation [the reverberation of sound from objects to judge their location].”

Strechay would also teach by example, climbing waterfalls and rocks on set.

“He would show you how to do that, to move through the woods, to move through very difficult locations that were not just flat ground,” says Hoeks

Blindness isn’t a restriction, says Strechay, noting he has a blind friend who has summited the highest peak on each continent, including Mount Everest.

“Most of the things that you see on screen, I’ve done,” Strechay says.

New episodes of “See” post every Friday on AppleTV+.