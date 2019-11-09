Shedding White for the Colors of Youth

To reimagine Emily Dickinson, costume designer John Dunn and production designer Loren Weeks immersed themselves in the vibrant tones of 1850s America. By Mekeisha Madden Toby

Hailee Steinfeld faces Death in her scarlet dress. Right: John Dunn's sketch of the same costume. Photo courtesy of Apple.

Emily Dickinson will forever be remembered as the Woman in White. But surely the icon-making monochromatic dress the prolific poet donned in middle age didn’t resemble the one she would have worn in her 20s.

This is what costume designer John Dunn had to bear in mind when dressing "Dickinson" star Hailee Steinfeld for one of Apple TV+'s most talked-about dramas. He had to figure out a way to capture the essence of Dickinson's ensemble while making it more whimsical.

“Loren Weeks, our amazing production designer, and I worked in lockstep as we ventured into the riotous colors and patterns so beloved in 1850s New England,” says Dunn. “The calliope of different wallpapers and upholstery fabrics in each room of the Dickinson homestead alone would give any costume designer pause. But with careful planning and sometimes, in truth, reckless abandon, together we achieved a beautifully balanced visual language for the series.”

Weeks says of Dunn: “We were constantly in communication and showed each other what we were thinking. Sometimes I would tell him, ‘This is the fabric we’re doing this wall in. Or there might be a scene where a very specific dress was required and so I would work with him to help accentuate that dress.

“I try to work with the costume designers and have a collaborative spirit on any of the jobs I do.”

Dunn notes that the one item of clothing the real Dickinson is known for is that white dress — a garment she probably owned in a later period of her life than the years depicted in the series.

"One thing that's so incredible: I feel like half of my job is almost done for me when it comes time to being strapped into that corset. You are literally pulled straight into the confines of that time. It affects absolutely everything from the way you walk to the way you talk, the way you breathe, down to food that you eat. It's crazy. But it was so nice to have that as a constant reminder. It never became less painful to have that reminder of that physical constraint that women had in that time."

Hailee Steinfeld

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER AND STAR

"DICKINSON"

“It is sort of the definitive Emily Dickinson piece of clothing,” he says. “We wanted to do a riff on the white dress. Seeing as Emily is a young woman in the beginning of the series, we wanted to do a youthful version.”

The end result is a dress designed to the specifications of the time, Dunn says. “All of Hailee’s clothing for the entire show is handmade,” he says. “We tried to hew as much as we could to the construction that they were doing in 1850 for the dresses that we built for the women. So that was exciting.”

Dunn had four copies of the dresses built. “We made multiples because there were various scenes where things were happening to her in fantasies and such,” he says.

Once Dunn covered the basics, he indulged in the sartorial pops of color Americans of that era embraced — fashion choices that seem extreme to modern sensibilities. For example, in one fantasy sequence where Emily enjoys a rendezvous with Death (played by rapper Wiz Khalifa), she wears a coquettishly flattering scarlet satin gown. In another episode, Emily and her best friend Sue (Ella Hunt) dress up as young men to sneak into a college lecture forbidden to women.

“The 1850s were really colorful,” Dunn adds. “I would go to museums and such and look at fabric swatches of the actual fabrics and patterns that they were using. And it was almost like the pyschadelic 1960s. It was crazy. They would put stripes with flowers on them and then they would put a paisley over it — for men and women.

“Half the day, these people were living by candlelight. What appears to us as wild colors were not so back then. It all sort of blended beautifully and yet it was very colorful.”

All 10 episodes of “Dickinson” are now available to stream on AppleTV+.