Renée Zellweger told Tom Hanks about the time she taped a beer commercial dressed in a bikini. Brad Pitt revealed to Adam Sandler that he sometimes ponders what might have been had he tried his hand at stand-up comedy. And Sterling K. Brown wanted to know — as we all do — how to be as self-possessed as Laura Dern when he grows up. The latest edition of our Emmy Award-winning series “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” brings together the season’s defining movie stars for candid discussions where work, life and inspiration are all on the table. In time for Oscar season, we present 24 actors whose performances lead the conversation, in conversation with one another. Read the edited interviews ahead of their airing on PBS SoCal starting at 8 p.m. PT on Jan. 2.

Interviews by

Ramin Setoodeh,

Kate Aurthur and

Daniel D’Addario

Photography portfolio by

Art Streiber

